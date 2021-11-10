There have been a lot of postmortems about election results in New Jersey and Virginia. Many of them center on the successful GOP effort to frame Democrats as more concerned with “woke bulls---” and critical race theory than the education of children. Some progressives have protested that these terms have been stripped of all meaning. In response, centrists and conservatives suggest that the point is to take these attacks seriously but not literally. Even when liberals are correct on the facts, the argument runs, they are wrong on the politics.