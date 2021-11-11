No, it is not. For the past two years, we, along with colleagues from the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, have been examining administrative health-care costs in detail — and comparing them with similar costs in other industries. Of the roughly $1 trillion in annual health-care administrative spending, we estimated the United States could save $265 billion annually, or roughly 6 percent of total health-care spending, by applying technologies and processes proven to work already. For context, that is more than Medicare fee-for-service spent on inpatient and outpatient hospital care combined in 2019. Put another way, this would amount to $1,300 for each adult in the United States.