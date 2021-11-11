Contractor deaths increased, especially in 2004 and 2005, even while most Americans received little news about these losses. This was by design. Companies wanted people to sign on for the work, which they advertised as a way to earn very good money while serving the country. They also began recruiting foreign workers from places such as Jamaica, the Philippines and India. Many never learned the true extent of the dangers until in the war zone. While the U.S. military began providing security on convoys, protecting cargoes seemed more important than the lives of the contractors.