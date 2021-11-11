When do people anticipate feeling the most regret? Regret is most powerfully anticipated, the research shows, when it derives from imagining outcomes that result from actions we take (as opposed to consequences that follow declining to act). Psychologists — notably Daniel Kahneman, who won a Nobel Prize in economics for his work on decision-making — demonstrated these tendencies in a series of experiments. For example, Kahneman found that people anticipate feeling more regret if they were to lose money by switching to a new stock than by sticking with their current stock. And this regret is maximally intensified when we freely choose to take that action — we are not ordered or coerced — and when it involves new or experimental activities. For example, Kahneman found people anticipate more regret when imagining an accident that occurs while driving home along a new route than driving along one’s normal route. Anticipated regret is why people often prefer to stand still rather than move forward.