Veterans who’d fought for the British and the French, like their counterparts who fought for the Germans, formed veterans’ associations to advocate for basic needs and political power within European-ruled colonies after the war. Changed forever by their experiences, they nonetheless typically returned home with modest expectations that they and their families would be cared for through pensions and other benefits due to them as veterans who had risked their lives for empire. Some were able to chart paths of upward mobility through the 1920s and 1930s, in some cases remaining in colonial armies, or by becoming local colonial administrators. Some formed mutual aid societies to advocate for their collective interests, solidify social ties or simply to be in each other’s company.