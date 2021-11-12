After his initial arrest, the doctor promised to sue the city of Appleton for false imprisonment, claiming he would prove in court that smallpox was not contagious. Later, he pledged to start a magazine, go on the lecture circuit and form a national organization of his own, but it is unclear whether he achieved any of these objectives. In what was perhaps an effort to remain in the spotlight, he declared that he would not only repeat his experiment of applying pus to his body, but he would also ingest it as well. According to some newspaper accounts, he kept that vow.