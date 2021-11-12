The CMA soon fostered ties with national politicians as well. Sen. Estes Kefauver (D-Tenn.), who was not part of the royalty hearings but had come to symbolize the age of congressional inquiry with his leading role in earlier hearings, was a natural ally. He had previously enlisted Grand Ole Opry members George Morgan, Billy Grammer and Hank Snow to perform at campaign stops. And by the early 1960s, he was the CMA’s point man for copyright legislation and for ensuring passage of a national “Country Music Week” resolution each year in the Senate. Right before his death in 1963, Kefauver even urged President John F. Kennedy to mark the week with a presidential proclamation. That ambition had to wait until the 1970s, when Richard M. Nixon declared October Country Music Month.