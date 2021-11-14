And so they found owners who believed in them and wanted to help them develop into legitimate athletes on the gridiron. Bill Stout, a former All-City nose guard for DeVilbiss High School in Toledo whose pro football dreams had crumbled, was the head coach of the Troopers. He rigorously trained his team and would be one of the first men to go to bat for his players and help them create and envision a league deserving of their skill. So did Robert “Bob” Mathews. An electrical contractor and aspiring businessman, Mathews started the Los Angeles Dandelions and organized a meeting to bring this ragtag collection of independent outlets together.