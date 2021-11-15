The Soviet Union was ultimately unsuccessful in persuading countries to adopt its approach to Marxism-Leninism. After the mid-1960s, it was clear that only the few countries that employed extreme measures of control and radical reordering of society, such as North Korea and Cambodia, were able to implement and maintain systems most ideologically consistent with the Soviet approach. But Soviet inspiration and influence did echo throughout much of the Cold War, particularly in how many other countries adopted quasi-socialist, nondemocratic systems that were viewed as responses to national conditions and not as the imposition of a foreign system or ideology.