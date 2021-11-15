The economist Larry Summers has been making the case since February that the government’s stimulus programs were larger than required and ran the risk of “inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation.” Fiscal conservatives are claiming that Summers has been vindicated. because inflation is higher than most supporters of the Rescue Plan expected. But the economic data don’t match the scenario Summers described. Summers predicted that the cumulative stimulus impact would be larger than the country’s output gap — the difference between actual and potential GDP. Today, despite the stimulus, both real and nominal GDP remain significantly below the pre-pandemic trend. So unless you think the economy was operating above potential before the pandemic, there’s no reason to think it is above potential now. To the extent that domestic conditions are contributing to inflation, it’s not because spending has surpassed the economy’s capacity, but because there has been a rapid shift in demand from services to goods.