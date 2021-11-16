That means public health in the United States is constantly in what Frieden calls “a deadly cycle of panic and neglect” — with officials scrambling to throw money at the latest emergency, then losing the attention and motivation to finish the task once fear ebbs. In May, President Biden’s administration announced that it would set aside $7.4 billion over the next five years to hire and train public health workers. But some officials worry about what will happen when those five years are up. “We’ve seen this movie before, right?” Frieden said. “Everyone gets concerned when there’s an outbreak, and when that outbreak stops, the headlines stop, and an economic downturn happens, the budget gets cut.”