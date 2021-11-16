Early in “The Unholy” (2021), the main character finds a deaf teenage girl named Alice standing in the road in the middle of the night. Synopses for the movie identified the character as Hard of Hearing or “hearing impaired” (an antiquated term many in the Deaf community do not use). In the film, though, Alice explains that she was born unable to hear or speak at all, until, through prayer, the Virgin Mary “blessed” her. She starts to speak — and, what’s more, to sing like an angel. As with the prophet in “Midsommar,” her disability makes her specially attuned to supernatural forces — “chosen” by the demonic force she has actually been praying to all along. A flat, one-note character with few qualities beyond her deafness, Alice soon begins to “heal” other people of ailments and disabilities. The film takes it for granted that disability is a curse to pray away — a cliche that also shows up in the Netflix series “Midnight Mass” (2021), in which a wheelchair user is miraculously healed.