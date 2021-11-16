Proponents argue that climate change is such an existential threat that it should be prioritized and dwarf everything else. Stewart Patrick made this case in the latest issue of Foreign Affairs: “The natural world obeys no sovereign boundaries, and neither does the worsening ecological crisis. It is time to take bold steps to overcome the disconnect between an international system divided into 195 independent countries.... It is time to govern the world as if the earth mattered. What the world needs is a paradigm shift in U.S. foreign policy.”