More of them look like Marissa Alexander’s trial in 2012 for firing a warning shot at her allegedly abusive then-husband, in Jacksonville, Fla. The twists and turns of Alexander’s case illuminate how significant an impact the burden of proof can have. Alexander initially invoked a pretrial hearing to dismiss the charges using Florida’s stand-your-ground law, where — under the law at the time — she bore the burden of proof. She lost at that stage and the case went to trial. At trial, the state bore the burden of proof in establishing that Alexander had not acted in self-defense. She would likely have won, but the judge, shockingly, botched the jury instruction and wrongly told the jury that Alexander bore the burden of proof. Then, while awaiting retrial after her conviction was reversed because of this error — a trial she (again) would probably have won, given the burden of proof — Alexander understandably accepted a plea deal amounting to roughly three months in prison (including credit she received for the nearly three years she had already spent behind bars), and two years of home detention, rather than risk a threatened 60 years in prison.