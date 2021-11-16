Most self-defense cases, however, do not look much like the one inspired by the events in Kenosha or Sanford. More of them look like Marissa Alexander’s trial in 2012 for firing a warning shot at her allegedly abusive then-husband in Jacksonville, Fla. The twists and turns of her case illuminate how much impact the burden of proof can have. Alexander initially asked in a pretrial hearing to dismiss the charges using Florida’s “stand your ground” law, where, under the law at the time, she bore the burden of proof. She lost at that stage, and the case went to trial. At trial, the state bore the burden of proof in establishing that Alexander had not acted in self-defense. She would almost certainly have won, but the judge, shockingly, botched the jury instructions and wrongly told jurors that Alexander bore the burden of proof. Then, while awaiting retrial after her conviction was reversed because of this error — a trial she (again) would probably have won, given the burden of proof — Alexander understandably accepted a plea deal amounting to roughly two months in jail and two years of home detention, rather than risk a threatened 60 years in prison.