In response, Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker decided in late 1980 to raise the rate at which banks lend to one another to double digits for two years. This was implemented with the explicit intention to raise borrowing costs. He believed that people would be discouraged from making investments unless there was greater predictability on where prices would be in the future. At the time, businesses were raising prices in anticipation of higher future costs. Volcker felt that only by establishing faith in the Fed’s commitment to stability through a long-term anti-inflationary posture could he curb this behavior.