The German democracy we understand as rock solid today doesn’t sit easily within this origin story. Germans therefore prefer to view their own history in two halves. The second part, the country’s history after World War II and the defeat of Hitler, is an astonishing success story. That Germany subsequently was divided for over four decades after the war is conveniently blended out in this narrative, in which anti-communist West Germany alone becomes the nation’s throughline of continuity. In this way, the (West) German economy was reborn from the smoldering ruins of World War II like a phoenix from the ashes, and brought prosperity and political stability to the heart of Europe. Germany is now the fourth-largest economy in the world and has rebuilt its reputation.