Outside a small subset of countries with little public accountability, China’s long-term strategic influence remains limited. Most of the countries China has targeted have not made major shifts in their geopolitical alignment; at best, they have offered rhetorical and symbolic commitments.

This is a failure of execution; Beijing has often been tone-deaf, leaving it particularly vulnerable to the vicissitudes of domestic politics. In failing to recognize how its strategies might play out in different contexts, China has provoked backlash instead of garnering support.