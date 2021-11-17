Jones and the Du Boises became especially concerned when Truman announced in January 1950 that the United States would pursue construction of a hydrogen bomb. They weren’t alone. In March 1950, the Partisans of Peace gathered in Stockholm to write the Stockholm Appeal. Also called the Ban the Bomb petition, it called for outlawing all nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction and for any nation that used these weapons to be tried for crimes against humanity. Jones urged American women to rally behind peace and to sign the petition. She also argued that the U.S. military was the means by which capitalists secured resources by exploiting workers in newly decolonizing nations and at home. Peace, she argued, was a prerequisite for liberation.