But his deployment of the strike idea also had a 19th-century meaning. One of the hallmarks of the “free labor” idea propounded by abolitionists and the new Republican Party was the right to quit work, individually or with others. This was how Abraham Lincoln saw a strike of New England shoemakers just before the Civil War. He was “glad to know that there is a system of labor where the laborer can strike if he wants to! I wish to God that such a system prevailed all over the world.”