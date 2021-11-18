Our republic has survived 245 years of civilization-fracturing trials, and in our loud and divisive era, the role of the free press is under attack from many quarters. But this story of leader and journalist coming to similar conclusions during one of the country’s darkest previous moments is a shining example of the constitutional roles of a president elected by the people and a press independent of the government. History itself is under fresh reexamination — and for good cause, as wrongs and inequities of our age have forced a reassessment of the acts and prejudices of America’s founders and those who followed. A free press must lead in these re-examinations. A republic cannot honestly survive without it.