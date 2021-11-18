When World War I hit, so too did the consequences of this dismissal. In 1918, one reporter warned that the country was facing a “teacher famine.” In rural and urban areas, teachers were “resigning from their positions in the schools to take up other kinds of work” where they could earn more money and have better working conditions. In Iowa, there were 160 schools with no teachers at all, and in Louisiana, the state superintendent worried that the state would have to shutter its schools. Facing widespread school closures, Alabama state leaders called for “emergency training courses” that would bring adults to the schools quickly.