You know what cheers me up? Reading some international relations books! Sure, that might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but if you’re reading this column you are firmly aware of my brand and I’m sticking with it! And Hanukkah is only 10 days away! So here are four books I will suggest are worth reading if you are also interested in international politics:
Jeff Colgan, Partial Hegemony: Oil Politics and International Order. There are so many hot takes on the state of global order and the possible power transition between China and the United States that my eyes start to glaze over whenever I see a new one. So it is to Colgan’s credit that his take on this question is sufficiently fresh as to hold my attention. “Partial Hegemony” is ostensibly about the specifics of international energy politics, but the conceptual ambition of the book is far grander than that. Colgan, a professor at Brown University, wants scholars and practitioners to stop thinking of international order as a single entity but rather as a collection of subsystems with varying degrees of stability and utility. It is a provocative read that goes beyond energy politics to encompass climate change, arms control and the very way that we should study global order.
Emily Meierding, The Oil Wars Myth: Petroleum and the Causes of International Conflict. It is a long-standing belief in world politics that countries possessing natural resources like oil are ripe for invasion because great powers will try to extract such resources. A professor at the Naval Postgraduate School, Meierding does the most thorough job of dismantling the classic oil wars myth. She catalogs a variety of possible energy-related conflict scenarios that have been posited — and then methodically explains why none of them are terribly realistic. Her book effectively demolishes decades of arguments made by pundits, radical critics, and at least one U.S. president that states will choose to go to war over oil, that the Second Gulf War was mostly about oil and that the United States should have “taken the oil” from Iraq.
Mary Elise Sarotte, Not One Inch: America, Russia, and the Making of Post-Cold War Stalemate. A professor at SAIS, Sarotte is the unofficial dean of “end of Cold War” studies, having already written multiple award-winning books on the fall of the Berlin Wall and German reunification. Those previous tomes hinted at the history behind U.S. promises to the Soviet Union about NATO expansion. With her latest book she tackles head on the not-controversial-at-all questions about NATO’s eastward growth and the effect it had on Russia’s relations with the west. I look forward to the contretemps this book will inevitably produce.
Thomas Wright and Colin Kahl, Aftershocks: Pandemic Politics and the End of the Old International Order. This book has sat on my pile for months, taunting me with its bulk. A host of other obligations and distractions prevented me from cracking its spine. This past week I finally started reading it — and could not put it down. Wright, the director of the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings, and Kahl, a former academic and now the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, have produced the definitive account of the global response to covid-19. Their discussion of the Trump administration’s response is scrupulously fair, and all the more devastating for it. They explore why the global covid response was so woeful compared to previous crises. Hint: the secret missing ingredient was U.S. leadership.
Enjoy!