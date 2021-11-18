Jeff Colgan, Partial Hegemony: Oil Politics and International Order. There are so many hot takes on the state of global order and the possible power transition between China and the United States that my eyes start to glaze over whenever I see a new one. So it is to Colgan’s credit that his take on this question is sufficiently fresh as to hold my attention. “Partial Hegemony” is ostensibly about the specifics of international energy politics, but the conceptual ambition of the book is far grander than that. Colgan, a professor at Brown University, wants scholars and practitioners to stop thinking of international order as a single entity but rather as a collection of subsystems with varying degrees of stability and utility. It is a provocative read that goes beyond energy politics to encompass climate change, arms control and the very way that we should study global order.