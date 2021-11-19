At their root, these debates center on what children learn about the history of racism in the United States and its legacies. Some White parents worry that their children will learn to hate America and the values that they teach at home. These fears, however, are based less in reality than in skewed perceptions fanned by conservative politicians and inflamed by media coverage, which focuses on the potential damage to White children. And these battles are nothing new. In fact, the fight in 2021 carries eerie echoes of cases from the late 1960s.