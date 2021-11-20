Indeed, Malcolm himself predicted this: “[The white man] will make use of me dead, as he has made use of me alive, as a convenient symbol of ‘hatred’ — and that will help him to escape facing the truth that all I have been doing is holding up a mirror to reflect, to show, the history of unspeakable crimes that his race has committed against my race.” Malcolm argued that state violence precipitated and perpetuated other forms of violence, but when exposed, it accused those exposing it of peddling hate.