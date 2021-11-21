Ronald Reagan was the first president to use Section 3, invoking it in 1985 before surgery. His handling of the situation showed how ceding power can make presidents uneasy. In his letters initiating the handoff of power, he suggested that he was not invoking Section 3. Reagan reasoned that he did not want to create a precedent that future presidents might feel they needed to follow. But there is no other explicit mechanism in the Constitution for temporary transfers of power to the vice president. In his memoir, Reagan acknowledged that he had used Section 3.