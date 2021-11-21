Some presidents have hesitated to make that decision, given the serious implications. But the 25th Amendment should not be reserved for exceptional circumstances. Invoking it should be as routine as having a colonoscopy.
The purpose of the 25th Amendment’s inability provisions is to prevent gaps in presidential leadership. For the amendment to work as intended, the president and other officials need to plan for its uses and invoke it whenever it is appropriate. That includes normalizing use of the amendment by routinely transferring powers and duties for even short inabilities, such as when the president is unconscious for medical procedures such as the one Biden underwent.
Biden used Section 3 of the 25th Amendment, which lets the president voluntarily transfer his powers and duties to the vice president. It’s different from the amendment provision that has received the most public attention in recent years: Section 4’s involuntary transfer process, which allows the vice president and majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unable to discharge his duties.
An important reason to use Section 3 for brief inabilities is to eliminate the possibility that Section 4 will be needed. If a president did not invoke Section 3 before a procedure or surgery, the vice president and Cabinet might need to use Section 4 if an emergency occurred while the president was unconscious. The Section 4 process could cost precious time during a crisis because it contemplates communication, if possible, among the vice president and Cabinet members.
These uses of Section 3 were envisioned by the 25th Amendment’s framers during the amendment’s development in the mid-1960s. Sen. Birch Bayh (D-Ind.), the amendment’s principal author, was among the lawmakers who anticipated that presidents would use Section 3 when they became unable or anticipated an inability, such as before a medical procedure under anesthesia.
Ronald Reagan was the first president to use Section 3, invoking it in 1985 before surgery. His handling of the situation showed how ceding power can make presidents uneasy. In his letters initiating the handoff of power, he suggested that he was not invoking Section 3. Reagan reasoned that he did not want to create a precedent that future presidents might feel they needed to follow. But there is no other explicit mechanism in the Constitution for temporary transfers of power to the vice president. In his memoir, Reagan acknowledged that he had used Section 3.
Reagan deserves credit. He and his advisers were improving the White House’s 25th Amendment practices based on experience. Four years earlier, when Reagan was shot in an assassination attempt, power was not transferred while Reagan was unconscious for lifesaving surgery in the midst of the Cold War. In response, the White House Counsel’s Office completed comprehensive contingency plans for presidential succession.
Subsequent administrations carried on the essential practice of advance planning for the amendment’s uses by refining the procedures. In the letter from Biden’s doctor summarizing the results of Friday’s physical exam, he noted that the transfer of power to Harris occurred “consistent with carefully planned and well-established practices.”
Using the 25th Amendment as intended and normalizing its invocations requires every administration to evaluate and, if necessary, strengthen the contingency planning.
An initial step is to ensure that the president, other key decision-makers and the public understand the amendment. This could be accomplished in part through a meeting at the start of the president’s term to review the succession procedures, something George H.W. Bush did when he took office in 1989 by convening with the vice president and other officials.
Other administrations have considered using Section 3 without doing so. White House lawyers serving President Jimmy Carter drafted letters for invoking the 25th Amendment when it appeared that Carter would have surgery in 1978. Similar steps were taken in 1991 when Bush experienced an irregular heartbeat while jogging. After President Bill Clinton injured his knee in 1997, the White House physician saw Section 3 as a possibility if he needed surgery under general anesthesia. Aides to President Barack Obama thought Section 3 might be necessary before he had a colonoscopy in 2010, but Obama ultimately had a “virtual” version of the procedure that did not involve his being unconscious.
It is not publicly known whether the Trump administration contemplated Section 3’s use. Former press secretary Stephanie Grisham strongly implies in her book that President Donald Trump had a colonoscopy in 2019 that was not disclosed to the public. When Trump was diagnosed with covid-19 last fall, officials reportedly believed they might need to place him on a ventilator, which would have raised the issue of using Section 3.
Presidents do not relinquish their office if they invoke the 25th Amendment. Throughout the process, the president remains president; only the powers and duties of the office are transferred. Additionally, if a president uses Section 3, he can resume his powers and duties whenever he chooses. Knowledge of these basic facts, especially among the public, could make a president more willing to use the 25th Amendment.
More subtle details might matter, too. Harris handled her less than an hour-and-a-half tenure as acting president appropriately and with sensitivity by working in her office — as opposed to the Oval Office. Vice President Richard B. Cheney showed similar restraint when President George W. Bush transferred powers and duties to him in 2002 and 2007 for colonoscopies. Setting precedents for how vice presidents and other officials act can make presidents more comfortable with the amendment.
Analyzing the implications of different scenarios and uses of the amendment is also critical. For example, the internal plans originally drafted during the Reagan administration emphasize that it is “eminently preferable” to use Section 3, as opposed to Section 4, given the provision’s relative simplicity and that its use would be “justly perceived as a voluntary and conscious decision by the President.”
The 25th Amendment was drafted shortly after the emergence of nuclear weapons made it possible for the United States to face a dire threat at a moment’s notice. With the country still facing a range of global threats, presidents and their administrations must ensure there are never lapses in leadership. A key step is to make uses of Section 3 routine.