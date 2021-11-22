This archival collection allows historians to ask new questions about the postwar period, ones that get away from well-worn conspiracy theories and illuminate the very real ways that the FBI and CIA delayed disclosures to the Warren Commission, the presidential commission Johnson deputized to investigate the assassination, and later to the House Select Committee on Assassinations. Both agencies were undeniably guilty of dissemblance, if not outright deceit, but no documents have been released that indicate intelligence agency participation in the assassination. In other words, if there had been a conspiracy, extant documents do not reveal the names of people or operatives who would have participated in the president’s murder.