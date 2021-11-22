Between 2017 and 2021 the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts aimed a lot of well-deserved foreign policy criticism at the Trump administration’s national security team. This is a case, however, where hindsight makes the sanction decision seem worse than it might have appeared in early 2019. Even someone who is critical of the recent U.S. sanctions policy should acknowledge that Venezuela seemed ripe for successful statecraft. The Maduro government was already running its economy into the ground. There was organized civil society opposition to the Bolivarian regime. The sanctions were multilateral in nature. Thinking that the sanctions would nudge Maduro out of power was not insane.
There are times when a risky policy is undertaken and the cost-benefit logic says it’s the right move — and it still fails. Foreign policy crises, like baseball at-bats, are likely to end in failure. At which point policymakers find themselves stuck in a bad situation with no clear or obvious way out.
If you want to try your hand at foreign affairs in a great power, this is the life you have chosen. Failure is an endemic part of the enterprise. This does not mean that you shrug it off and not care about bad outcomes, but it does mean that you have to be prepared for them.
This point came to mind as I was reading Natasha Korecki and Nahal Toosi’s account in Politico about the State Department’s handling of the collapse in Afghanistan’s government, particularly the frantic efforts to get U.S. citizens and Afghan support staff out of the country. They report that Kabul’s fall “triggered mental health issues for some staffers, from which some are still attempting to recover, months later.” One State Department official told them “This experience broke a lot of people, including me.” That official elaborated as to why: "we were powerless to do anything, really. Feeling like you’re supposed to be the government’s 911, but knowing the call for help didn’t go very far beyond you was extremely demoralizing.”
Korecki and Toosi’s entire story is worth reading but these paragraph stood out:
In interviews with POLITICO, State Department staffers describe having been “manic” or suffering “a complete mental breakdown” at the time of the evacuation. They spoke of the need for mental health support in its aftermath. One official reported that colleagues continue to meet on occasion for breakfast “just to cry.” Another disclosed seeking out therapy. More than one State Department official described the Afghanistan withdrawal as having damaged them emotionally. The people interviewed for this article asked to remain anonymous so they could speak candidly.“We’re not used to failure at State, and in every single possible circumstance, it was failure,” one of the officials said. “You’re failing with the email, you’re failing with getting guidance on what we could do and what we could not do. We weren’t empowered enough. No one really understood what our policy was.”
It is hard not to feel deeply conflicted reading this story. On the one hand, the emotional toll on State Department employees — merely the latest shock after a four-year tsunami hit the department — is very real. It seems misguided that the senior leadership at Foggy Bottom spurned inquiries from the Department of Veterans Affairs to assist with counseling.
While I get that State does have resources to cope with these issues, there is a larger point to be made here. In the public’s mind, members of the uniformed services are valorized and thanked for their service. It is long past time that the country recognizes and valorizes the service of civilian policymakers who face their own risks and traumas in trying to advance the national interest.
And yet I can’t shake that “we’re not used to failure at State” quote. It feels deeply, disturbingly wrong. U.S. foreign policy has not exactly covered itself in glory in recent years, and part of that falls on the State Department. An awful lot of foreign policy consists of failing and then trying to fail better the next time.
Loren DeJonge Schulman got at this point a few days ago on Twitter:
Failure happens all the time--it’s a CONSTANT in foreign policy and national security. Failure should be a regularly discussed learning opportunity. Not recognizing the link between failure and [national security] work means so many lives and livelihoods are invisible. How much stronger and more effective would our national security establishment be if it was more open, internally, to seeing and discussing failure, and externally acknowledging where it did not do what it should have and steps it will take to be better?Failure is not an “option,” failure *is*. Acknowledging it is not a weakness or the “apology tour” trope. Treating failure like a mystery guest means you are building a farce and everyone sees it.
I feel for the State department officials rendered helpless by the failures in Afghanistan. But if they were surprised by such failures, then we need to rethink how they are professionalized.