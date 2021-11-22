The individuals at risk fall into three groups: First, a subset of former smokers who quit smoking with e-cigarettes — hopefully a small subset — will gravitate back to smoking cigarettes, because the price of their substitute will have increased significantly. Second, some dual users (the sizable group of people who smoke and vape) will stop vaping and switch to exclusive cigarette use. Many dual users are in a transition phase away from smoking; the tax makes it less likely that transition will happen. And third, this tax will deter current smokers who might have tried vaping and transitioned away from cigarettes from doing so.