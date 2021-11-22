As strange as this saga has been, it turns out that the ERA is far from alone in raising knotty issues under Article V. As we detail in a forthcoming article, legally questionable amendments have been the norm throughout our constitutional history. The first 11 amendments were not presented to the president, even though Article I, Section 7 of the Constitution arguably requires this. The Twelfth Amendment, which set the rules for electing the president, was passed by less than two-thirds of the full Senate. The framers of the Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth Amendments, which abolished slavery and established new guarantees of equality and due process, undertook a number of highly unusual maneuvers to prevent obstruction by former secessionists. The states ratified inconsistent versions of the Sixteenth Amendment, which authorized an income tax. The Seventeenth Amendment, providing for the direct election of senators, was passed by the House and Senate during different legislative sessions. The Eighteenth Amendment, which banned the manufacture and sale of alcohol, was initially invalidated by a district court on the ground that it should have been taken up by state conventions rather than state legislatures. Prohibition was repealed by the Twenty-First Amendment, which sparked fierce debates about how state ratifying conventions could operate. The catalogue of controversies goes on and on.