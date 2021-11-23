While the current price spike can be attributed to supply disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, over the past two decades, the price of oil has fluctuated wildly, driven by everything from Enron to hurricanes. But the price of electricity has remained largely stable over the past decade, especially in the Northeast, and homeowners can take advantage of that fact by insulating their homes and switching to efficient electric heat pumps. Heat pumps can save $500 a year in energy costs, and proper insulation ensures that the heat families pay for stays indoors where it belongs. This combination of weatherization plus heat pumps provides much needed stability amid massive fluctuations in the cost of propane and fuel oil.