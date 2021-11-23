Put all of this together and Biden’s current dilemma becomes easier to understand: He and congressional Democrats must scramble to get their massive Build Back Better bill passed on a party-line vote, knowing this may be their one chance to pass such ambitious legislation. At the same time, they are energizing Republicans. And the methods by which they had to get the bill passed — suspending normal legislative process, lumping the agenda into a massive bill to limit chances for obstruction — make it hard to sell its constituent parts to the public. (If covid relief, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and BBB had been passed as hundreds of separately passed legislation, nobody would be questioning Biden’s accomplishments, as they are now.) The Democrats are grabbing as much as they can — but doing so also fires up the opposition.