It was in that spirit that I read Michael C. Horowitz’s latest essay in War on the Rocks with great interest. The Defense Department needs to think about how to fight a war in the Pacific even if it would prefer not to do so. Horowitz points out, however, that when war is likeliest remains a matter of contention: “To plan for a conflict with China — most likely over Taiwan — Washington needs to think harder about the time frame in which it is most likely to happen. The default U.S. defense strategy is to hedge against the risk of war in all time frames. In a world of limited budgets, though, it is not possible to maximize U.S. capabilities in all time periods simultaneously.”