It was in that spirit that I read Michael C. Horowitz’s latest essay in War on the Rocks with great interest. The Defense Department needs to think about how to fight a war in the Pacific even if it would prefer not to do so. Horowitz points out, however, that when war is likeliest remains a matter of contention: “To plan for a conflict with China — most likely over Taiwan — Washington needs to think harder about the time frame in which it is most likely to happen. The default U.S. defense strategy is to hedge against the risk of war in all time frames. In a world of limited budgets, though, it is not possible to maximize U.S. capabilities in all time periods simultaneously.”
What does this mean in concrete terms? Horowitz elaborates:
If war over Taiwan is imminent in the next two years, the United States should emphasize readiness and posture over modernization and future investments. If war is most likely later in the 2020s, new warfighting concepts, modernization, adapting off-the-shelf technologies, and delaying retiring some older platforms should become the priorities. If war is most likely in the 2030s or beyond, longer-term defense investments, such as AI-enabled systems that require bigger changes to force structure, combined with innovative operational concepts, should be prioritized.
This is a fascinating way to think about threat perception. It connects with how some international relations scholars have tried to explicitly incorporate time into national security. To use a baseball metaphor, it is akin to how and when a manager should use his best bullpen arms while protecting a lead — with the recognition that what might work for a single game is unsustainable over a season or a decade of seasons.
As intrigued as I am about Horowitz’s paper, however, I have to ask about what is not in there. Horowitz frames the question by looking entirely at Chinese military capabilities. There are other factors at play.
One is whether the United States has an accurate assessment of Chinese capabilities now and in the future. Horowitz suggests that for the United States, some degree of opacity in planning is necessary so as to make China less certain about which time the United States is aiming to prioritize. This cuts both ways, however. What if China is ramping up its nuclear program to leave the impression that it will not move until 2030 — when in fact it plans an earlier operation?
Another problem is whether each country’s self-perception of its own abilities matches reality. If you read U.S. strategic discourse, an awful lot of folks think that these are the end times for American power, meriting a preemptive conflict before the United States weakens further. If I’m reading James Crabtree’s recent review essay correctly, some hawks support a limited preventive war to preserve U.S. credibility in the region. Other hawks believe the U.S. position in the world is declining in real time and something must be done about it.
At the same time, China’s self-perception is legitimately unclear. A few years ago, it would have been easy to say that China thought its best days were ahead. Cross-national public opinion polling showed that the Chinese were the most optimistic respondents about the future and the most confident that their country is headed in the right direction. Since the start of the pandemic, however, China seems to be acting as Hal Brands and Michael Beckley characterize them: a peaked power. This implies that they might be incentivized to act preemptively, too.
For Horowitz’s framework to have traction, we need a better way of discerning how national security elites in great powers feel about the future. What is the narrative they tell themselves and others? How quickly does that narrative change?
I am starting to think about this question in my own research. The only solid conclusion I have arrived at is that I need to do a lot more thinking.