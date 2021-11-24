Initially in the 17th century, the diverse peoples of colonial America did not think of themselves or others in racial terms. Europeans tended to categorize people either as civilized Christians or savage pagans and believed that either one could become the other. Native Americans had no conception of themselves as “Indians.” They tended to refer to Europeans broadly as “Christians” and to particular European national groups as “coat men,” “knife men” or “iron men.” People from Africa did not see themselves as African or Black. We can only imagine what they thought of the Europeans who bought, sold and worked them mercilessly.