I am thankful for being vaccinated. I can remember at the start of the pandemic when Anthony S. Fauci suggested that a vaccine would be on its way in 18 months and other experts castigated him for being wildly overoptimistic. As it turns out, even Fauci overestimated the time it would take for not one, not two, but at least four decent vaccines to be mass produced. While I am less thankful for some of the behavior of some of the pharmaceutical firms, I am extremely grateful that I feel well protected against the novel coronavirus. Which leads me to …