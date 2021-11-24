The past 12 months have had their challenges. Nonetheless, compared with 2020, there is so much for me and mine to be thankful for that it is worth listing these things the day before Thanksgiving:
- I am thankful for being vaccinated. I can remember at the start of the pandemic when Anthony S. Fauci suggested that a vaccine would be on its way in 18 months and other experts castigated him for being wildly overoptimistic. As it turns out, even Fauci overestimated the time it would take for not one, not two, but at least four decent vaccines to be mass produced. While I am less thankful for some of the behavior of some of the pharmaceutical firms, I am extremely grateful that I feel well protected against the novel coronavirus. Which leads me to …
- I am thankful for being able to do so many things in person again. Teaching students! Attending conferences! Going out to dinner! Going to the movies! Hosting Thanksgiving for extended family members! Most of these activities have yet to completely revert to their pre-pandemic state, but they are all moving in the right direction. Speaking of which …
- I am thankful that my family survived and thrived as best they could during the pandemic. Despite a few severe health scares, my loved ones came through the worst of it. We did not get sick of one another during the depths of the pandemic. My wife left her job and started her own business. My children were mature enough to understand what was happening and try to learn via Zoom. That reminds me …
- I am thankful that teachers, despite being under enormous pressure during the pandemic, have mostly not joined in the “Great Resignation.” According to FiveThirtyEight’s Rebecca Klein, despite bus drivers, custodians and other support staff leaving their jobs in droves, “teachers by and large seem to be staying at their jobs.” I have no doubt that my daughter’s attention would have wandered more toward social media without the teachers she had. Now that I think about it …
- I am thankful that I no longer need to be on social media so much. Remember that feeling during the Age of Trump when, if you were offline for a few hours, you dreaded going back on and digesting the three awful news cycles you missed? As the curator of the #ToddlerinChief thread, the transition months between November and January were brutal. While there is still plenty of news, that constant sense of fear has subsided. That is not to say that 2021 has been worry-free! And yet …
- I am thankful for the constant discussion of the global supply chain. To be clear, I am not grateful for actual supply chain bottlenecks — that would be cruel. Rather, this issue has prompted a lot of commentary, and it has been delightful to read it, absorb important facts from the best of it, and learn who has no idea what they are talking about. Plus, even as global supply chain stresses show signs of easing, for the next few months we all have a built-in excuse for tardiness. Are you behind on an assignment or an unpleasant task? Blame the global supply chain!
- Finally, I am thankful to be alive during a renaissance of science fiction. One of the things that got me through the past year was starting up “Space the Nation” with Ana Marie Cox. We talk about old sci-fi on that podcast, but there is a lot of interesting stuff coming out, from “Dune” to the new Matrix film to the best show about international relations on television wrapping up its last season next month:
Happy Thanksgiving!