Once again, scarcity only made parents want the doll more. “It’s keeping up with the Joneses at the nursery school level,” author Jack Solomon remarked. Celebrities and politicians tried to wield connections to get a doll. Rumors abounded that John Gotti, Jr. went on a late-night shopping spree at Toys R Us, purchasing a Tickle Me Elmo when the store was supposed to be sold out. Manufacturers of the other must-have gift in 1996 offered Tyco a trade: a Nintendo 64 for a Tickle Me Elmo. Vice President Al Gore even tried to get a doll, calling Tyco’s Vice President of Sales Jerry Cleary. “I told my secretary to tell him I’m Republican,” Cleary said.