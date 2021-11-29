Two of us — Krause and Gruber — were co-authors of a recent article in the Lancet, a medical journal, that summarized all of the available data on boosting and concluded that the data did not support widespread boosting; the other — Offit — is a member of the FDA vaccine advisory committee that voted against boosting for all adults last month. We continue to think that while boosting can improve immune responses and can even further increase already very high levels of protection in some people, the need for a boost remains restricted to people who are at high risk of serious disease (including the elderly) or those at risk of exposing vulnerable household or workplace contacts if they get infected.
The data does not show that every healthy adult should get a booster. Indeed, the push for boosters for all could actually prolong the pandemic. First, such a campaign diverts focus away from the goal of persuading the unvaccinated to get their shots (and persuading parents to get their eligible children shots). Second, and relatedly, exaggerated descriptions of the waning efficacy of the vaccines undermine public confidence in them, and some people may be less likely to accept vaccines that they regard as less effective than originally advertised.
Our views aren’t changed by the data available so far about the potentially dangerous new omicron variant. To the contrary, the possible need for a booster shot targeting a potentially vaccine-resistant variant is a reason to hold off on a booster targeting the original variant.
The fact is that existing vaccines are extraordinarily effective, even over time. During the last few months, studies in both New York and North Carolina, which together included more than 17 million adults, found that recipients of mRNA vaccines — specifically, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech — maintained effectiveness of better than 90 percent against moderate-to-severe disease or hospitalization even six to eight months after vaccination. This is consistent with other data showing that the vaccines induce strong memory immune responses that contribute to long-term protection. Effectiveness against any symptomatic disease (that is, mostly mild) in both studies remained around 70 percent for the Pfizer vaccine and 80 percent for the Moderna vaccine.
Some of the drop in effectiveness against mild disease was most likely to be attributable to the rise of the delta variant, which is now prevalent throughout the United States, suggesting that vaccine effectiveness against mild disease may not wane as much in the future. (After five months, effectiveness of the single-dose Janssen vaccine was lower than the mRNA vaccines but still similar to results reported in the original effectiveness studies.)
A frequently cited smaller Israeli study suggested greater waning of Pfizer vaccine effectiveness over time, but the smaller “unvaccinated” group in this study increased the likelihood that factors other than vaccination influenced interpretation of the results. For example, if people who were unvaccinated had been previously infected (and thus partly protected), this would make the vaccine effectiveness appear lower by comparison than earlier in the study when the unvaccinated group was less well protected. Also, predictions of dramatic loss of vaccine effectiveness in the United States based on early results from this study have not come to pass.
Other data from Israel suggesting that the pandemic came under control as boosting was implemented are likely to have been a coincidence. Similar reductions were seen without boosting late this summer and early this fall in the United States and many other countries, including Bangladesh. These changes in the epidemic curve were not associated with substantial increases in vaccination rates and are more likely due to other factors, including behavioral changes, protection induced by natural infection and the cyclical nature of the covid pandemic.
The effectiveness of the current vaccine regimens — using selective, not universal, boosting — is sufficient to meet the two key public health goals: Keeping people out of the hospital and reducing transmission to the point where the virus is controllable. It is sufficient, that is, if a sufficient proportion of the population gets vaccinated. In the United States, as elsewhere, the unvaccinated (roughly 30 percent of the population currently), including children, are the source of most of the viral spread. (Unvaccinated adults also suffer the most severe disease and death.) The delta variant has heightened their vulnerability: Its hyper-transmissibility means that higher rates of vaccination than originally expected will be required to reach herd immunity. As much energy and as many resources as we can muster should be directed at reaching this population; reducing minor illness in healthy people won’t get us to herd immunity.
What’s more, given that boosters have potential side effects, however rare, it’s important to direct them to the people who will gain clear benefit from them. Since a healthy young person with two mRNA vaccine doses is extremely unlikely to be hospitalized as a result of covid, the case for risking any side effects — such as myocarditis — diminishes substantially.
Attempts to maintain protection of 90 percent or more against even mild disease — among healthy people — could lead to a cycle of continual boosting and re-boosting, since the immune responses that provide protection against mild disease aren’t as long-lived as those that protect against severe disease.
What’s wrong with continual boosting? For one thing, a variant may emerge that requires a new vaccine formulation. (Boosting with a Moderna beta variant vaccine yielded higher neutralizing titers against the beta variant than did boosting with Moderna’s original mRNA-1273 vaccine.) We don’t know yet if omicron will require a new formulation, although public health officials are worried it might. In that case, “training” the immune system repeatedly on the original variant — as the current boosters do — may prove to be counterproductive. It could, for instance, diminish the effectiveness of a reformulated booster. In other words, for those not in immediate need of a boost, there may be an advantage to waiting until a booster more closely aligned with circulating variants becomes available.
Our views are not as far from the official position as they may seem. For mRNA vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the fairly tepid recommendation that adults over 18 “may” receive a booster, and those over 50 (or those over 18 who live in long-term care settings) “should” receive a booster. It’s also not too late to have this debate. Despite enthusiasm in some quarters, the public has not fully embraced boosters. Despite FDA authorization and CDC recommendations two months ago, for example, even vaccinated people 65 or older, part of the group at greatest risk of severe disease, only 42 percent have received one. (To be clear, we think that population would benefit from boosting.)
The only strategy that will defeat the coronavirus is vaccinating the unvaccinated, wherever they live. The current focus on boosting is interfering with implementing that strategy even in wealthy countries, and it also delays vaccination of people in lower income countries. The doses contemplated for use as boosters in the general U.S. population surely would do far more good if they were used to immunize unvaccinated vulnerable people, whether in the United States or abroad. (It’s not enough to say that it’s logistically impossible to redirect some booster-shot doses now. Decisions about the allocation of doses were political choices, not inevitabilities.) Even if it is possible to promote both boosting and vaccinating the unvaccinated at the same time, recent statements by public health officials have focused almost solely on boosting.
In September, Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said, “We will not boost our way out of this pandemic.” That remains true. Boosters have a role, but there is no evidence that boosting everyone is the proper course of action.
The views are those of the authors, and do not necessarily represent those of the FDA.