The effectiveness of the current vaccine regimens — using selective, not universal, boosting — is sufficient to meet the two key public health goals: Keeping people out of the hospital and reducing transmission to the point where the virus is controllable. It is sufficient, that is, if a sufficient proportion of the population gets vaccinated. In the United States, as elsewhere, the unvaccinated (roughly 30 percent of the population currently), including children, are the source of most of the viral spread. (Unvaccinated adults also suffer the most severe disease and death.) The delta variant has heightened their vulnerability: Its hyper-transmissibility means that higher rates of vaccination than originally expected will be required to reach herd immunity. As much energy and as many resources as we can muster should be directed at reaching this population; reducing minor illness in healthy people won’t get us to herd immunity.