Biden witnessed all of this as a young senator. He joined the Senate in 1973 during the throes of the first oil shock when the Arab OPEC producers imposed an embargo on the United States because of its support for Israel during the Yom Kippur war. While moderate on cultural issues, economically, the young Biden was a New Deal liberal through and through. He instinctively sympathized with the pain that rising prices caused. In an open letter to Nixon, Biden asked “why the oil industry should be permitted to make record profits at a time when the average citizen is being told to turn down his heat, slow down his car and throw away his Christmas lights.” He also took a 15-hour ride with a truck driver to see firsthand the pain that higher fuel prices caused. “I didn’t realize the seriousness of the situation,” he said after talking to more than 300 truckers. “These guys are scared. They are confused and worried.”