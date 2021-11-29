The pandemic has challenged much of what we believed to be true about the effectiveness of public health measures, as well as our ability to comply with such measures. And as tired as we are of battling against this virus, it is not done with us yet. New variants will pose an ongoing challenge. As effective as some travel restrictions put in place by some countries have been, it is unlikely that the current round of travel measures being reimposed will do much to prevent the spread of this variant of the virus. Instead, we need to work harder to ensure high rates vaccination everywhere — but especially in low-income countries where vaccines are still in short supply. And we also must continue to maintain domestic public health measures to help control community transmission. It is not until then that we can begin to see the end of this pandemic.