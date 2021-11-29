A changing world warrants self-examination to make sure that we are responding as nimbly as we must to the changing reality of the world.

Moving forward, we will reinforce George Soros’s original premise that the people closest to the problem are best suited to define the solution. We are shifting greater funding, control, and decision-making to our six regional offices to identify opportunities at the national and regional level. At the global level, we can be more effective if we focus on fewer key priorities at greater scale.