Evidence of Trump’s role is apparent in survey data. Even more than general partisanship, White Americans’ specific views of Trump — who frequently made explicit racial appeals — were correlated with changes in their racial attitudes from 2016 to 2020. At the party level, White Democrats grew over 30 percentage points more likely to agree with statements like “discrimination makes it difficult for Black people to work their way out of the lower class” from 2012 to 2020. Trump’s early statements in support of Rittenhouse almost certainly put the case on an inexorable path toward partisan polarization. (Trump also invited Rittenhouse to his Florida house, Mar-a-Lago, after the conviction.)