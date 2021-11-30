Why is that important? Increasingly, we’re cataloguing the fallout from restrictive gender norms and hyper-gendered childhoods, from toxic masculinity in boys to eating disorders and low self-esteem in girls. And what happens when a kid is drawn to what he’s not supposed to like? Many parents of pink- and dress-loving boys have told me they have sent a son to kindergarten in his favorite tutu or sporting his sparkly backpack. By the time they picked him up on the first day, he knew never to do it again. Children learn early and effectively how to police gender and wield gender-based shame, so we have to teach them differently.