Brooks responded in a speech that rejected the House’s authority to adjudicate the matter at all. After all, the case had gone through the criminal justice system, resulting in a guilty plea and a $300 fine. He also defended his act. He lobbed a few insults, referring to various northern congressmen as a “feminine gentleman,” a “cock that crows and won’t fight” and a “Falstaffian member” of “corporeal rotundity,” like the famously fat and buffoonish Shakespeare character. He also indicated his readiness to fight any northerner who wanted to take him on and even threatened that if the House continued to persecute him, it could result in a broader “revolution” that would end up “drenching this Hall in blood.”