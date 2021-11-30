In an age of marvels such as the automobile and the flying machine, women, like men, were drawn to the freedom and thrill of speeding ever faster and soaring ever higher. Racing — of cars, bicycles, aircraft — was all the rage. But one of 1910’s premier competitions, the International Aviation Tournament at Belmont Park, reported the New-York Daily Tribune, would be “an exclusively masculine affair, and the heroism of those women who have begun to mount up with wings like eagles occasions a good deal of surprise, though it is hard to see why it should be so.”