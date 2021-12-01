For much of U.S. history, only the wealthiest parents were able to exercise “school choice” (a term that only emerged in the 20th century). Those who could afford it hired private tutors or enrolled their children in exclusive “academies,” which often had a Protestant religious affiliation. Indeed, some of the wealthiest secondary schools in the United States date to the 18th century. Founded by the same family, Phillips Academy Andover (founded in 1778) and Phillips Exeter Academy (1781) today have combined endowments in excess of $2 billion, painstakingly developed by catering to generations of the American elite.