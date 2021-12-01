The extremely online athlete may have made it his job to look slightly less invincible; the humanization of the NBA is what gives its stars their power. But covid has made us all less invincible together, and our hero gap is getting more urgent by the day: Omicron is coming on fast, and so are the holidays. Indeed, increased NBA testing after Thanksgiving travel is the only reason James discovered he had contracted the most A-list of breakthrough cases thus far.