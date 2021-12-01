Over the years my definition has become even more small-c catholic than that; past Albie winners have included such works as the film “Margin Call,” Michael Gove’s denunciation of experts on the BBC, and Sarah Kendzior’s Twitter feed. The argument does not need to appear in a peer-reviewed journal or university press book, though it should be noted that those attributes are not bad things per se. The argument needs to be clear and compelling — which is, alas, harder to do with respect to the global political economy than you might think.
The Albies are named in honor of Albert O. Hirschman, author of “Exit, Voice, and Loyalty,” “The Passions and the Interests,” “National Power and the Structure of Foreign Trade” and other stellar books and papers. For outstanding biographies of Hirschman, do check out Jeremy Adelman’s outstanding “Worldly Philosopher: The Odyssey of Albert O. Hirschman” as well as Michele Alacevich’s “Albert O. Hirschman: An Intellectual Biography.”
To get a sense of what I’m talking about, please check out the 2020 Albie winners.
If 2020 was the single most disruptive year in my lifetime (pandemics, recessions, social unrest, elections, fraying global orders), 2021 came close to approaching it. As is typical of great years to study political economy, it was a not-so-great year for experiencing the global economy: a persistent pandemic, worsening great power tensions, global supply chain pressures, and lots of attempts to weaponize interdependence. This has produced a cornucopia of interesting things to read. So go ahead and please propose as many Albie nominations as you like in the comments.
This is not like most annual best-film or best-book lists that are completed six weeks before the calendar year ends. It is entirely possible that an Albie winner will be published this month. Therefore the winners will be announced, as always, on Dec. 31.