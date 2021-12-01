The Supreme Court is probably Trump’s last, best chance at protracted delay. But even there, the conservative majority should have limited patience for his attempt to assert powers that the Framers never contemplated and federal law does not provide. The court should simply deny his request to hear the case, as it does every year for hundreds of other cases that it deems meritless, and as it did with the frivolous challenges to the 2020 election that he pushed. And in the less likely prospect that it does entertain Trump’s petition, it should fast-track the case just as the Court of Appeals has done, and just as the Supreme Court itself recently did in the litigation over Texas’s new law privatizing abortion enforcement.